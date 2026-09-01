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A Sunny, Windy and Warm Beginning to September

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TONIGHT: Clear Low: 74° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 15-20 G 30
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 10-15 G 30

Tuesday’s Haiku

Cool and breezy night

Nineties with sunshine Wednesday

Gusty southwest winds

Clear and breezy tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny and windy on Wednesday with highs in the 90s. The windy conditions will remain with us as a trough stays overhead and a few systems pass through the Pacific Northwest. Dry during the work week. Slight chance of showers and storms Labor Day weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

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