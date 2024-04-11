A Sunny and Warm Thursday

Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s. Another sunny day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s with high pressure overhead. Still warm on Friday and windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph as an area of low pressure approaches. The winds will stay through the weekend with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 22:21:25-04
