A Sunny and Pleasant Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:68 ° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:89° Winds: SE 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:90° Winds: S 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Sixties overnight

Sunny, less wind on Wednesday

Highs in the eighties

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. Dry and sunny weather remains with us this week. Lighter winds on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a little warmer on Thursday. Another area of low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing gustier winds and cooler air. Expect highs in the low 80s this weekend. Overnight lows will drop into low to mid 60s.