A Sunny and Pleasant Tuesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:63 ° Winds: NW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:88° Winds: Light & Variable



Monday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Sunny and pleasant Tuesday

Seasonable temps

Clear and cool with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. High pressure will keep our weather sunny and dry with high temps running a few degrees above average through midweek. Rain chances return starting on Thursday as some leftover moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves into Southern Nevada. The chance continues through Saturday. Drier by Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday and cooling off through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s this week.