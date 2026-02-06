A Sunny and Mild Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:52° Winds:Light&Variable
SATURDAY: Sunny High:73° Winds:Light&Variable
SUNDAY: Sunny High:74° Winds:Light & Variable
Friday’s Haiku
Clear and cool tonight
Mild and pleasant this weekend
Plenty of sunshine
Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. High pressure builds back in this weekend giving us sunny skies, light winds and temps in the low 70s. Changes arrive next week. It’ll feel more like winter again with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Tuesday and it’ll be breezy at times. Chance of showers starting on Tuesday and the chance will continue Thursday, but rainfall totals look light.
Have a great weekend!