A Quiet Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:36° Winds:NW 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:56° Winds:NE 5-10

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:64° Winds:NE 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Thirties overnight

Sunny skies on Saturday

Highs in the fifties

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight. We’re in for a nice weekend in Southern Nevada and we’ll stay dry through next week. Cool with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the 50s. Warmer air return as high pressure builds back into the region. High temperatures in the mid 60s on Sunday and will continue to warm up throughout next week. By midweek temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

