A Quiet Weekend in Las Vegas

Some scattered showers north of Las Vegas this evening and the showers will continue to move off to the east.Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Low pressure will move out of our region and high pressure builds in this weekend. This will give us dry and mild conditions. The quiet weather will stay with us next week. Lows in the 40s in the morning and highs will reach into the 60s each afternoon.
