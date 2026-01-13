A quiet and warm weather week in Las Vegas!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 42°

TOMORROW: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 68°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 70°

High pressure in the Western U.S. is helping temperatures in Southern Nevada warm this week — but currently no records are in jeopardy. We'll see the upper 60s in Las Vegas Tuesday and tracking the low 70s Wednesday. That's about 10 degrees warmer than average. Sunny and warm throughout Southern Nevada with this pattern with the exception being the Lower Colorado River Valley. Still tracking gusts upwards of 20-30 miles per hour in Laughlin.

Despite the warm and dry pattern, we saw so much rainfall over the past 30 days in Southern Nevada (and throughout the region) that our drought conditions have significantly improved in the Silver State.