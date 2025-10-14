A Potent Storm System Moves into Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:56° Winds: SW 10-25 G:25

TUESDAY: Chc showers & storms High:69° Winds: S 20-30 G:40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:67° Winds SW 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Breezy and dry night

Windy, chance of storms Tuesday

Highs in the sixties



A strong low pressure system will be moving into Southern Nevada on Tuesday. It’ll bring strong winds, rain and mountain snow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 8am-9pm Tuesday. Wind gusts up 40 mph or higher at times. A cool day with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Average high is 82. The system will exit the region by late Tuesday, calmer and drier weather returns on Wednesday. The tranquil weather will continue the rest of the week with chilly 50s in the morning and cool 70s in the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in effect Tuesday 11am-11pm. Snow: 7000-9000’ with up to 4” of accumulations. Gusts: 40 mph. Roads will be slippery.