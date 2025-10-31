A Pleasant Weekend in Southern Nevada

Thursday’s Haiku

A pleasant Friday

Sunny and mild, little wind

Highs in low eighties

Clear and cool tonight with lows dropping into the low 60s. High pressure will remain over the region and keep conditions sunny and mild through the weekend. Highs will be above average for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. The weather is looking dry the first full week of November.