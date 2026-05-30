A Pleasant Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 64° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 90° Winds: SW 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 94° Winds: Light & Variable



Friday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Sunny and pleasant weekend

Highs in the nineties

Clear skies with temperatures in the low 60s tonight. The low pressure system will move out of the region late tonight. Sunny and pleasant weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hotter temperatures starting next week as high pressure builds in. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 90s on Monday and triple digit heat by Tuesday.

