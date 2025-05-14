Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s tonight. A pleasant Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and light winds as the low pressure system that brought all that wind heads off to the east. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Big changes for the weekend. An area of low pressure will be heading our way and we'll have another round of strong winds by Saturday and that will continue Sunday. Chance of showers and storms on Sunday and temperatures will only reach into the mid 70s. Dry and cool early next week.