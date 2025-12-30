A Pleasant Tuesday, Rain Chances by New Year's Eve

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:39° Winds:SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny High:62° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:59° Winds:Calm



Monday’s Haiku

Thirties overnight

Mostly sunny on Tuesday

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A nice day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low 60s. Cloudier skies by Wednesday (New Year’s Eve) as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. This will bring us a chance of showers later in the day and continue into the overnight hours. The rain and wind remain light, but temps will fall into the upper 30s around midnight. So, bundle up if you’re going out to celebrate. The rain chances will continue on New Year’s Day and slight chance of showers on Friday and into the first weekend of 2026. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wind Advisory in effect for the Colorado River Valley until 9pm.