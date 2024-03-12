A Pleasant Tuesday

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the 40s. A nice day tomorrow with light winds. Slight chance of showers in Lincoln County tomorrow. Strong north winds back in the region starting on Wednesday as a deep area of low pressure is overhead and will stay with us through most of the week. Cooler Thursday and Friday with high temps only in the low 60s. Less wind and milder temperatures by the weekend.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 22:15:23-04
