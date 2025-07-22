A Pleasant Summer Day in Las Vegas

Sunny and breezy this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. The winds will stay with us through the evening hours, then tapering off later tonight. Clear and comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Sunny and breezy at times on Wednesday with a high of 100.

Dry and sunny the next 7 days. The pleasant and cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend as a trough stays overhead. Breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph. Highs 100-103. Overnight temps in the 70s and the average low is 83.

Warmer temps return on Monday and continue Tuesday. Highs back to the normal range 104-105.

