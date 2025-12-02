A Pleasant Start to December

TONIGHT: Clear Low:40° Winds:Calm
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy High:59° Winds:Calm
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:58° Winds:N 5-15 G:20 mph
Monday’s Haiku
Cold and calm tonight
Partly cloudy tomorrow
Seasonably cool
Clear, calm and cold tonight with a low around 40°. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 50s. Average high is 60° Dry weather this week with more wind on Wednesday a shortwave moves through. Gusts around 20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and seasonable temps. Less wind on Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll stay in the low 60s through the weekend then warmer into the mid 60s by next week. Overnight lows in the 40s.