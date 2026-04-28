A Pleasant Day Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 53 ° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 79° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 84° Winds: E 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

A clear and cool night

Sunny, lighter winds Tuesday

High temps near eighty

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and pleasant on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lighter winds. Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday with highs in the 80s through the end of the work week. Hotter by Saturday with stronger winds returning on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in.