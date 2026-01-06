A Pleasant Day on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:44° Winds:SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Partly sunny High:58° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny High:59° Winds:Light & Variable



Monday’s Haiku

Forties late tonight

Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

Average high temps

Lighter winds tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s. Partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph and light accumulations. Dry weather on Friday and lasts through the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 30s to low 40s.