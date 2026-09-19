A Nice Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 72° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 95° Winds: W 5-15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High: 96° Winds: NE 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and pleasant weekend

Highs in the nineties

Clear skies with lows in 70s. tonight. Lighter winds this weekend as high pressure builds in. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s. More clouds on Monday as an area of low pressure moves in giving us a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s this week.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at Whitney Park: Watch here!