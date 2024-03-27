A cool night with lows in the 40s across the region. More clouds around tomorrow with highs in the low 70s and breezy. Stronger winds by Thursday and that will last until Saturday. Showers return this weekend as a weather system moves through. Chilly and wet on Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s. The showers will continue through early next week.
A Nice Wednesday, Windy By Thursday
Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 22:25:19-04
