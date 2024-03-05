A Nice Tuesday

Quiet weather returns to the region. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight and winds will be light. Nice days Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Chance of showers by Thursday with a system approaching form the Pacific and turning breezy. Breezy and dry on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant.
Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 22:53:02-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.