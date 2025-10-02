A Nice Thursday, More Wind by Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:68 ° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:90° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:87° Winds: SW 15-20 G:35



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs around ninety

Clear skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Dry and sunny weather remains with us this week. A pleasant day on Thursday with highs in the low 90s. An area of low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing very strong winds and cooler air. Expect highs in the low 80s this weekend with less wind. Overnight lows will drop into low to mid 60s.