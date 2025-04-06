A nice Sunday ahead, then a heat wave is coming this work week

A very pleasant Sunday is ahead for us here in Southern Nevada with temperatures at or slightly above average levels for this time in April. We're expecting highs in the upper 70s in Las Vegas which is a bit of a warmup from Saturday.

The warmup doesn't stop there though, and Sunday will end up being one of the cooler days of our extended forecast. This is because a strong ridge of high pressure is developing over the region taking many places into above average territory as we push into the work week. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs getting back to the 90s by Wednesday.

Our next change up won't come until the weekend with a windy Saturday and relatively cooler temps back to the 80s.