A Nice Start to Fall

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 72° Winds: Light & Variable

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 90° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 93° Winds: NE 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny with light winds Tuesday

Highs in low nineties

Scattered showers and storms around the region this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight as an area of low pressure moves out of the area. Lows in th70s overnight. Quiet weather with slightly warmer temperatures later this week. Highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

