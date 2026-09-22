A Nice Start to Fall

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 72° Winds: Light & Variable
TUESDAY: Sunny High: 90° Winds: Light & Variable
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 93° Winds: NE 5-10
Monday’s Haiku
Clear and cool tonight
Sunny with light winds Tuesday
Highs in low nineties
Scattered showers and storms around the region this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight as an area of low pressure moves out of the area. Lows in th70s overnight. Quiet weather with slightly warmer temperatures later this week. Highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s.