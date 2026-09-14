A mild work week ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and decreasing winds. Low: 80°

TOMORROW: Sunny with afternoon breezes. SW Wind 5-13mph, gusts up to 23mph. High: 100°

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. S Wind 6-17mph, gusts up to 29mph. High: 99°

It was a blustery Sunday with gusts peaking around 35 miles per hour in Las Vegas. Temperatures warmed to 102 which is six degrees warmer than average.

Conditions this next work week are looking moderate with more seasonable temperatures and continued breezes. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday with temps cooling to 100 degrees in Las Vegas. The wind will be less noticeable than it was this weekend with some gusty breezes picking up just for a few hours in the afternoon. That wind is expected to be more of an all day event Tuesday with gusts up to nearly 30 miles per hour — Tuesday will also be slightly cooler with a high of 99 degrees. We'll stick to the upper 90s through the rest of the work week with a possible return to 100 degrees next Saturday.