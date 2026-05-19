A Mild and Sunny Tuesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 60° Winds: NW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 82° Winds: NE 5-15 G 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 88° Winds: Light & Variable



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and mild tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. Dry and sunny weather in Southern Nevada this week. A mild day on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Another day in the 80s on Wednesday. Warmer temperatures starting on Thursday as high pressure builds back in. Highs in the 90s on Thursday and will stick around through the weekend.