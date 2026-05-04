A Mild and Pleasant Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 55 ° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 75 ° Winds: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 85° Winds: NW 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Mid seventies on Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Lighter winds on Tuesday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Mostly sunny and mild tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the rest of the week as high pressure builds over the region. Hotter temperatures this weekend with highs near 100 under mostly sunny skies.