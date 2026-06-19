A Hot Friday with More Wind

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 82° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G 35

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 101° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

Thursday’s Haiku

Warm temps overnight

Sunny and breezy Friday

Highs near average

Clear skies with temperatures in the 80s tonight. Sunny and breezy on Friday as an area of low pressure moves in. Highs will return to near average after a few days of intense heat. The seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend. High pressure builds back in next week and temperatures are going to be above average once again. Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe, everyone!

Red Flag Warning in effect on Friday 11am-11pm. Winds: S 20-25 gusts 35 mph. Humidity: 5 to 15%. Impacts: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.