A Hot and Windy Friday

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 10 pm tonight. Major Risk. This will affect anyone without cooling or hydration. Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 pm Saturday for strong winds and dry conditions. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

Warm and breezy this evening and the winds will stay breezy tonight. Gusts around 20 mph. Clear with temps in the low 80s. Sunny, hot and windy on Friday (104) Gusts around 30-35 mph and this wind will continue Saturday. Less wind on Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

We get a break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs in the upper 90s. Sat (98) and Sun (95) Mon (98) Back into the triple digits by Tuesday- Thursday. Highs 100-103.

