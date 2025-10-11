TONIGHT: Chc Showers & Storms Low:69 ° Winds: NW-SE 5-10
SATURDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds: SW 10-20 G:30
SUNDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds: NW 5-10 G:20
Friday’s Haiku
Rain ending tonight
Dry and windy Saturday
Highs in mid eighties
Showers and storms this evening, tapering off late tonight. Lows dropping in upper 60s. A dry weekend ahead as moisture moves off to the east. Sunny and windy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. We’ll have less wind on Sunday and cooler temps. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. The cooler and dry weather will continue next week with occasional breezes at times. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.