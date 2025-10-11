TONIGHT: Chc Showers & Storms Low:69 ° Winds: NW-SE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds: SW 10-20 G:30

SUNDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds: NW 5-10 G:20



Friday’s Haiku

Rain ending tonight

Dry and windy Saturday

Highs in mid eighties

Showers and storms this evening, tapering off late tonight. Lows dropping in upper 60s. A dry weekend ahead as moisture moves off to the east. Sunny and windy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. We’ll have less wind on Sunday and cooler temps. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. The cooler and dry weather will continue next week with occasional breezes at times. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

