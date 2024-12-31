A Dry New Year's Eve

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Dry and mild tomorrow as high pressure sits overhead. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. Clear and chilly tomorrow night with temperatures in the low 40s around midnight. Quiet weather as we start 2025. We'll stay mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s to 60s through early next week.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.