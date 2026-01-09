A Chilly and Breezy Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:36° Winds:NW 10-20 G25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:52° Winds:NW 10-15 G25

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:55° Winds:NE 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Very cold tonight

Breezy and chilly Friday

Highs below normal

Mostly clear, cold and breezy tonight with temps in the mid 30s and wind chills in the low 30s. Bundle up tomorrow morning! Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 50s. The weekend looks calmer with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Cold mornings with temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer temps return next week as high pressure builds in. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Windy Advisory is in effect until 10pm: Winds: NW 20-30 mph Gusts 40-50 mph

