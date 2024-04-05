Watch Now
A Chilly and Windy Friday

Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 22:55:10-04

Windy conditions continue tonight and tomorrow. A chilly Friday with lows in the 30s and 40s and only reach into the 50s. A slight chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and some light snow showers in the mountains. Not as windy this weekend with highs in the 60s. The cool and dry conditions will stay through early next week. Highs warming back up into the 70s by midweek.

