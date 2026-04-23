A Calm and Pleasant Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 55 ° Winds: S 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 79° Winds: N 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High: 83° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

A nice,calm day tomorrow

Seasonable temps

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. A pleasant day on Thursday with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 70s. Friday stays nice, warmer with a few clouds around and breezy at times. Winds pick up again on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through with gusts around 35 mph on Saturday. Less wind on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s this weekend.