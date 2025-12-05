Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Beautiful Weekend in Southern Nevada

Posted
and last updated

TONIGHT: Clear Low:43° Winds:Calm
SATURDAY: Sunny High:64° Winds:Calm 
SUNDAY: Sunny High:65° Winds:Light & Variable


Friday’s Haiku

Low forties tonight

Sunny and pleasant weekend

Highs in the sixties

Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. Quiet weather in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains over the region. Sunny and mild this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We have even warmer temps next week. Highs in the low 70s by Wednesday and the low 70s will stay with us through the end of the week. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

