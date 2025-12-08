70s on tap for this next week of December!

TONIGHT: Some cloud cover. Light, variable winds. Low: 46°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 68

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 69°

Pleasant December weather on tap this week! Our warm-up continues with an above-average temperature of 68 degrees Monday in Las Vegas and sunny skies.

This trend of high-pressure keeps us warm through the end of this week with high temps reaching the low-70s by Wednesday and staying there through next weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-50s this time of year. Low temperatures are also warmer than average this week.

We could see some daily records fall in the region due to this weather pattern. For example, the daily high record for Thursday, December 11th in Las Vegas is 72 degrees and the forecast high is 74 degrees. The CPC outlook is warmer than average for the entire month of December in Southern Nevada.