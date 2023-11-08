13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A cold wind is the big weather story today and tonight. We wake up to the 50s with north gusts of 35 mph. Sunshine sends high to the upper 60s but afternoon gusts remain at 30 mph. Winds linger at 25 mph tonight under a clear sky, and lows in the mid 40s may feel like the 30s. Highs stay in the mid 60s Thursday as northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph with sunshine. Friday turns partly cloudy (highs in the mid 60s) with light winds for the first time all week. Veterans Day on Saturday looks sunny with 40s and 50s early followed by a high in the upper 60s. Sunday and Monday will be near 70° in the afternoon with continued light breezes. Clouds gather next week and there may be scattered rain Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures next week remain near 70° with nighttime lows near 50°.