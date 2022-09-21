13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a mainly clear early morning in the low 70s around the Las Vegas valley. Expect 80s by 10 a.m. and low 90s this afternoon. Southwest winds pick up to 25 mph by midday and linger into the early evening. This evening dips from the 80s into the 70s by 9 p.m. as breezes fizzle and the sky stays clear. Lows late tonight and early Thursday morning will settle into the mid and upper 60s. Highs hover in the low 90s tomorrow as fall officially begins at 6:03 p.m. with plenty of sunshine and noticeably calmer conditions. Low humidity keeps storm chances away from Las Vegas this week, although scattered storms with heavy rain are possible today from Arizona through Utah. Mid 90s this weekend will give way to upper 90s early next week as a ridge of high pressure keeps the Southwest United States in a dry, warm pattern as we round out the month of September.