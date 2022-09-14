13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Today delivers scattered thundershowers between late morning and the afternoon (a 50% chance in Las Vegas) as highs reach the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun and southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Scattered thundershowers this evening (a 40% chance in Las Vegas) will thin out in coverage by midnight, but a 20% chance lingers Wednesday as highs remain in the upper 80s. Nighttime lows in the low 70s the rest of the week will mean cooler temperatures each morning. We'll trend drier by Thursday with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 80s. Sunshine is the rule Friday through the weekend as highs climb back to the low 90s. Breezy conditions are expected this weekend, with southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday, 35 mph Sunday, and 25 mph Monday (when highs dip back to the upper 80s).