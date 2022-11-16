13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start with temperatures in the low and mid 40s at sunrise as northeast winds continue at 15-25 mph. The afternoon remains sunny with highs in the upper 50s as lingering breezes accentuate the chill. Winds remain strong from Lake Mead down the Colorado River Valley, and a Wind Advisory continues in those areas as gusts hit 30 mph on Lake Mead and 40 mph from Lake Mohave to Laughlin. Here in Las Vegas, winds relax after dark, and temperatures will drop through the 40s to the mid and upper 30s late tonight. We'll be mostly sunny on Thursday as winds remain under 10 mph; after a cold morning in the upper 30s we'll reach the low 60s in the afternoon. No rain or mountain snow chances are expected in the Desert Southwest over the next seven days. North winds at 10-20 mph on Friday and Saturday will limit highs to the upper 50s. Sunday looks a bit calmer as upper 50s linger. Next week should deliver a slow climb from the low 60s Monday and Tuesday to the mid or upper 60s by Thanksgiving. Nighttime lows in the upper 30s and low 40s continue through the weekend into early next week.