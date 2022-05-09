13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Today's forecast is will make you want to give your buddy a HIGH FIVE as temperatures top out at 74 degrees for your daytime high, Monday. Wind gusts will be mild, compared to what Las Vegas saw Mother's Day, Sunday. Sunny skies will be in the forecast early in the week with some light breezes reaching 26 MPH Monday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday the light gusts continue. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to be back in the forecast Thursday, with a high of 80 degrees. By the weekend, we will be warming up to the upper 90's.