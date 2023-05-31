13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the 60s at sunrise with mostly sunny, calm conditions. Highs are limited to the upper 80s today with south winds at 15-20 mph. An area of low pressure swirling across the Desert Southwest delivers spotty daytime thundershowers; the chance of a brief, gusty shower with lightning is 10% in Las Vegas and 20% in the mountains. This evening, temperatures fall to the 70s with 60s after midnight under a partly cloudy sky. Highs return to the low 90s Thursday with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Low 90s Friday give way to mid 90s Saturday as southwest winds gust to 25 mph and 15 mph, respectively. Upper 90s Sunday and Monday as gusts hit 25 mph. Nighttime lows will be close to 70° Thursday night and beyond. Next Monday and Tuesday will deliver a slim 10% shower chance as temperatures dip to the mid 90s and south winds blow at 15-25 mph.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.