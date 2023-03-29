13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS — This afternoon delivers southwest gusts of 40 mph and the chance of light showers. It's breezy (25 mph gusts) this morning with readings in the 50s and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. Highs are limited to the mid 60s at midday with a 20% chance of spotty rain from midday through the afternoon. Gusts this evening and tonight continue to hit 30 mph while temperatures drop through the 50s and into the 40s. West and southwest breezes linger at 15-20 mph on Thursday as highs struggle to escape the upper 50s and the chance of showers develops from late morning through afternoon and lingers into early evening. Mid 60s return Friday with mostly sunny weather and a few lingering 20 mph gusts. We're back to the low 70s on Saturday and mid 70s Sunday as we flip the calendar to April with some 20 mph and 25 mph gusts, respectively. A round of 30 mph southwest gusts on Monday will keep us in the upper 60s. Mid 60s will continue into the middle of next week with 25 mph gusts Tuesday and 20 mph gusts on Wednesday.