13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Rain showers should turn widespread during the morning commute, and snow is possible in neighborhoods above 3,000 feet elevation on the west side and the south sides of the Las Vegas valley (like Lone Mountain, Summerlin, Rhodes Ranch, and Anthem). Wake-up temperatures are in the low 40s in Las Vegas, and southwest winds are blowing at 25-40 mph. The morning round of moisture will exit around 11:00 a.m. and we should be mostly cloudy from midday through afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s as west winds linger at 15-25 mph. An additional round of showers pulls in from the north after dark, and there may be more snow than rain from this evening through midnight as temperatures hover in the upper 30s to near 40° and northwest winds blow at 25-40 mph. Lows late tonight will drop to the mid 30s as northwest winds linger at 25-40 mph (yielding wind chills in the 20s).

Heavy snow remains in the forecast in the Spring Mountains today, as well as across Lincoln County, Mountain Pass on the I-15 in Southern California, the Cajon Pass on I-15 in Southern California, and north of St. George on I-15 in Southern Utah.

It's dry Thursday and beyond, but lingering gusts to 40 mph early Thursday morning will make lows in the 30s feel like the 20s. Breezes diminish to 10-20 mph in the afternoon as sunshine sends highs to the mid 50s. Friday looks sunny and cold, with mid 30s at sunrise and mid 50s in the afternoon alongside northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 25 mph southwest gusts Saturday (62°) and 30 mph southwest gusts Sunday (63°). Near 60 should continue Monday as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Similar winds and temperatures continue on Tuesday.