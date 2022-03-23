Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 23, 2022

Warmer temperatures on the way
The March 23, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 07:52:51-04

LAS VEGAS —Wednesday starts in the 50s with east breezes at 5-15 mph. We'll climb back to the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Tonight dips to the low 50s as a clear sky continues. Thursday delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects 84°) as light winds continue alongside sunshine. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Each of those afternoons should set new record highs. We'll turn mostly cloudy Saturday as south winds pick up to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts to 25 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday deliver mostly cloudy weather, a 20% chance for passing showers, gusts to 25 mph, and highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018