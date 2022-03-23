13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Wednesday starts in the 50s with east breezes at 5-15 mph. We'll climb back to the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Tonight dips to the low 50s as a clear sky continues. Thursday delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects 84°) as light winds continue alongside sunshine. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Each of those afternoons should set new record highs. We'll turn mostly cloudy Saturday as south winds pick up to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts to 25 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday deliver mostly cloudy weather, a 20% chance for passing showers, gusts to 25 mph, and highs in the mid 70s.