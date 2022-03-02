13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We start in the 40s and low 50s this morning with calm conditions and sun. Expect increasing high clouds this afternoon as highs return to the upper 70s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. This evening drops into the 60s with thicker high clouds, and lows dip to the low 50s early Thursday morning. Highs will reach near 80° Thursday afternoon, but mostly cloudy conditions and afternoon southwest gusts up to 25 mph are also expected. A big cool down arrives Friday (high of 63°) with a 50% chance of showers and southwest gusts back up to 25 mph. Saturday delivers highs in the upper 50s, a 40% chance of showers, and west gust up to 25 mph. Sunday sees partly cloudy weather and will likely be dry, with variable winds under 15 mph and highs near 60°. Wake up temperatures drops from the 50s Friday to the low 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. Highs linger in the low 60s Monday before returning to the mid 60s Tuesday and beyond. Monday and Tuesday look a bit breezy with north gusts of 20 mph and wake up temperatures in the low 40s.