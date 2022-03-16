13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Mar. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today will be breezy, with northwest gusts to 25-30 mph developing this morning as we wake up to the 50s & 60s with clouds on the way out of Las Vegas. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s today, although breezes will be noticeable. Scattered afternoon showers may develop to our northeast, in places like Mesquite and St. George, with a 10% chance in Las Vegas. Lingering north winds tonight at 10-20 mph with a mainly clear sky and lows in the low 50s. Expect another push of afternoon clouds on Thursday for St. Patrick's Day as highs reach near 70° with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Friday looks fantastic, with a mostly sunny sky, winds under 15 mph, and highs in the upper 70s. Another round of wind this weekend, with southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday delivers a big drop to the mid 60s, passing rain showers, a mostly cloudy sky, and gusts up to 25 mph shifting from southwest to northwest as a cold front moves through around midday. We'll be near 70° Monday as northwest winds continue and sunshine returns. North winds linger up to 25 mph on Tuesday but highs should reach the upper 70s.