13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Another calm morning in the 70s early with 80s after 8:00 a.m. and low 90s by 11:00 a.m. There's a bit of a breeze on the south side of the valley. Afternoon highs reach 99° with south gusts of 15-25 mph. Highs may finally reach 100° Thursday for the first time this year, but if they don't, we expect to finally see triple digits Friday (high 104°) which would tie the old record from 1965 of the latest first triple digit day in Las Vegas since weather records began in 1937. We'll make up for lost time with a very hot weekend. Highs sizzle as we flip the calendar to July on Saturday. We'll climb from 108° then to 111° Sunday and 109° Monday. The wind looks fairly quiet Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but south breezes at 15-25 mph return Sunday and beyond, including on the Fourth of July on Tuesday, when highs hit 107°. Evening weather then should be fine for fireworks, around 100° at sunset with lingering 10-15 mph breezes. Nighttime lows during this hot stretch will be warm, in the low and mid 80s.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.