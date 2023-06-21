13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Summer officially begins at 7:57 a.m. with temperatures in the 70s and a mostly sunny sky. South breezes at 10 mph early will range from 15-25 mph this afternoon as highs reach the mid 90s. Mid 90s return Thursday as southwest winds strengthen to 20-30 mph with partly cloudy conditions. Low 90s Friday as breezes linger at 15-25 mph with sunshine. That's about 10° below-average for late June. The heat ramps up this weekend, with 95° Saturday (winds 10-20 mph) and a climb to the upper 90s Sunday and Monday before 100° heat finally hits the valley on Tuesday. Southwest gusts up to 25 mph are expected those three days. Lows at night will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this week, but climb to the mid 70s this weekend and next week as daytime temperatures start to climb.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.