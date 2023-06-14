13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's mostly sunny and calm and in the 70s this morning. Highs in the mid 90s are with us the next several days, and upper 90s are expected across Father's Day weekend. Lows at night will remain mild, in the mid 70s, through this stretch. Small shower and thundershower chances are in the forecast across Southern Nevada this afternoon and tonight, as well as Thursday, and then again Friday. Many areas will miss out on the rain; chances range from 10% to 20% in Las Vegas to 30% to 40% in the Spring Mountains. Southwest gusts to 35 mph are expected for Father's Day Sunday and on Juneteenth, which is observed Monday. Temperatures will slide back to the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, but a surge near 100° is expected next week by Thursday and Friday.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.